Ollie Provancha

HARTINGTON — Services for Ollie M. Provancha, 94, Lincoln, formerly of Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. The Rev. Amanda Talley will officiate with burial in the Hartington City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan.8, at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Visitation will continue an hour prior to services Saturday at the church.
She died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at South Lake Village in Lincoln.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.