NORFOLK — Memorial services for Oliver L. “Ollie” Bossom, 97, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at the First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and Veterans of Foreign Post 1644.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service.
Oliver Bossom died Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
Home for Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
1925-2022
Oliver Lynch Bossom was born April 10, 1925, in Cocoa, Fla., the only child to Oliver Laird and Hazel May (Wetherell) Bossom. He was educated in schools there.
Oliver worked at the Cocoa Post Office and a local grocery store when he was drafted by the U.S. Army in 1943. He received his basic training at Fort McClellan, Ala., which at the time was one of the largest U.S. Army installations. Upon completion of training, he was sent to Europe, just 30 days after D-Day. He worked as a machine gunner, serving in France, Germany and Austria.
He received several medals of honor and heroism and, in 1946, he was honorably discharged from the Army. He then moved to Key West, Fla. While there, he worked for a company that took care of maintenance repairs for an apartment complex.
While on a repair call, he met Patricia Harrison. Oliver and Patricia dated for six months and were married in Miami, Fla., in 1947. The couple eventually moved to Kansas City, Mo., so that Oliver could attend a jewelry/watch-making school and obtain a certification. This began his affection for things that sparkle.
After receiving his certification, Oliver and Pat moved to Lincoln, where he began working at the Miller and Paine Jewelry Store. His career eventually led them to Norfolk, where Oliver worked for Wetzel and Truex Jewelers from January 1965 to January 2019, where he was a major fixture of the business for 53 years.
Oliver was a dedicated member of the Lions Club. Over the years, he traveled to Lions conventions, swapping pins with others around the world. He looked forward to the pancake feed every year.
Oliver coached girls volleyball, attended most local sporting events and loved the dirt racetrack at Riviera Raceway in Norfolk.
Ollie had been residing at the Norfolk Veterans Home at the time of his death. He enjoyed all the activities they offered, including the “road trips.” He cheered for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos and the Minnesota Twins baseball team. His favorite music was The Glenn Miller Orchestra and Reba McEntire.
Ollie’s hobbies included solving crossword and word search puzzles, and at one time, he was a stamp collector. He was also one of the founding members of the Norfolk Crimson Cadets Drum and Bugle Corps.
He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, a longtime active and honored member of the Norfolk Lions Club, and a member of the American Legion Post 16 and Post 1644.
Ollie is survived by his daughter, Terri Anderson of Springfield, Mo.; son Matthew Bossom of Lincoln; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his spouse, Patricia.
Memorials may be designated to the First Presbyterian Church, 104 S. 10th St., Norfolk, NE 68701. A memorial fund is being set up to purchase a memorial bench for the Norfolk Veterans Home in Ollie’s memory.
