Oda Schneider

LINDSAY — Oda M. Schneider, 71, Bradenton, Fla., died Tuesday, March 7, 2023, of complications following heart surgery.
Services were Friday at Lindsay Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. Burial was in St. Bernard Cemetery in rural Lindsay.
1951-2023
Oda, daughter of Joseph P. and Geraldine M. (Mueting) Preister, was born Oct. 31, 1951, at the Newman Grove Community Hospital in Newman Grove. She attended St. Bernard and Lindsay Holy Family Catholic schools, graduating from Lindsay Holy Family with the class of 1971. After graduation, she worked in Modale, Iowa, for a short time before moving to Florida, where she was kept very busy being a caregiver for the elderly.
On Nov. 4, 1977, she was united in marriage to William Schneider.
Oda loved coming back to Nebraska to spend time with her large family, sometimes making the trip two to three times a year. Besides her siblings, she was extremely close to her many nieces and nephews.
Oda is survived by her siblings and their spouses: Joyce and Dennis Heimer, Keith (Janice) Preister, Glenda Preister, Verleen Fehringer, Tim (Mary) Preister, Mike (Ruth) Preister, Kent (Pat) Preister, Virgil (Mary) Preister, Patty Svehla and Ted (Andi) Preister.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her spouse, Bill, in 2016; her brother, David Preister; brother Ray Preister; sister Jolene and her spouse, Joe Svehla; brother-in-law Fred Fehringer; brother-in-law Dennis Svehla; and sister Mary Ann who died in infancy.