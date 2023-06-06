WISNER — Services for Norris Schwartz, 98, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Wisner Cemetery.
Norris Schwartz died Saturday, June 3, 2023, at his home.
1924-2023
Norris Willard Schwartz was born Aug. 1, 1924, on the family farm north of Howells to Louis and Alma (Eggers) Schwartz. He was baptized Aug. 24, 1924, by the Rev. Rudolf Norden at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Howells and also was confirmed by him on May 30, 1937. Norris attended Cuming County Rural School District 75 and St. John’s Parochial School, and graduated from West Point High School in 1941.
On Feb. 18, 1945, he was united in marriage to Vernice (Vickie) Victor at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. When Norris returned from serving in the Navy, they lived on a farm 9 miles north of Howells for 40 years, then retired and moved to Wisner.
His favorite hobbies were softball, bowling, traveling, and a good game of bridge or sheepshead.
During his life, he held memberships in Farmers Union, Farm Bureau, Cuming County Feeders Association, American Legion Post 85, the Lutheran Laymen’s League and Walther League Society.
In his final years, it pleased him to establish scholarships at Concordia University in Seward and at Lutheran Northeast High School in Norfolk.
He is survived by his son, Ron Schwartz of Bothell, Wash., and his grandson Charles and spouse Casey Schwartz and their sons Chase and Carter, and his granddaughter, Emily Schwartz; his son, Mark and Mary Pat Schwartz of Greensboro, Ga., their sons Brett and Karen Schwartz and Brian and Katherine Schwartz and their sons, Noah and Liam; his brothers, Allen and Rosemary Schwartz of Norfolk and Milton and JoAnn Schwartz of Norfolk; and nieces and nephews.
Norris was preceded in death by his spouse, Vernice; parents Louis and Alma Schwartz; daughter Sandra Paulison; grandson Troy Paulison; daughter-in-law Gloria Schwartz; and sisters Lillian and Aletha Schwartz and Mildred Bishop.