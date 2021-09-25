NORFOLK — Services for Norman V. “Smokey” Voecks, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644 and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.
Norman Voecks died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.
1930-2021
The service will be livestreamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page.
Norman “Smokey” was born on March 6, 1930, at the family farm in rural Pierce to William “Jitney Bill” and Alma (Meinke) Voecks. He was baptized on March 30, 1930, at the Zion East Lutheran Church in rural Hoskins. He attended a rural country district school east of Pierce until the eighth grade and then worked for his dad in his repair shop on the family farm.
Smokey met Marjorie Ann “Margie” Kaspar at the Pierce Pavilion, where he asked her for a dance. They were married on Aug. 4, 1950, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
After working for his dad, Smokey served in the U.S. Army from Oct. 6, 1952, to Sept. 22, 1954. After he was discharged, Smokey began working for Earl Holmes at the Norfolk Speedway. In 1967, Smokey began working for the City of Norfolk, where he worked in the parks division, mowing and keeping the bathrooms and other buildings clean. He retired from the City of Norfolk in 1992 after 25 years of employment.
Smokey enjoyed going to dances with his spouse, Margie, Bohemian music, looking at classic cars, camping, traveling, spending time with his many friends and extended family, and spending time with his spouse, Margie. He has been a resident at the Veterans Home in Norfolk since July of 2018.
Smokey was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk, a lifetime member of the Norfolk V.F.W., and a past member of Zion East Lutheran Church east of Hoskins.
Survivors include his spouse, Margie Voecks of Norfolk; nieces Judy (Ken) Wolfe of Long View, Wash., Margaret Anderson (Dan Rohlfing) of Long View, Elaine (Dennis) Renner of Norfolk; nephew Doug (Donna) Vyhlidal of Norfolk; nieces Vickie Bass of Norfolk and Brenda Martinez of Fairfield, Calif.; and nephew-in-law Jon Brandt of Pierce.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William “Jitney Bill” and Alma; a brother and sister-in-law, Lester (Jane) Voecks; and a niece, Connie Brandt.
Organist will be Diane Herbolsheimer. Casketbearers will be Rod Turner, Doug Vyhlidal, Dennis Renner, Joe Brandt, Mark Kaspar and Al Beckman.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.