NORFOLK — Services for Norman V. “Smokey” Voecks, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644 and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.
Norman Voecks died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.