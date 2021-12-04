BLOOMFIELD — Services for Norman Poppe, 81, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Norman Poppe died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
NORFOLK — Services for Tom Larsen, 64, of Norfolk are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Daniel Muehlbauer, 71, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Daniel Muehlbauer died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
LAUREL — Services for Mary E. Kneifl, 72, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Mary Kneifl died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
AINSWORTH — Services for Russell “Wayne” Hensley Jr., 57, Johnstown, will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Additional services and burial will be in Alamosa, Colo.
NELIGH — Memorial visitation for Donald Meadows, 83, Niobrara, formerly of Neligh, will be 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Graveside services will follow at about 4:15 p.m. at Tilden City Cemetery. John Petersen will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Marlin V. Winter, 83, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Marlin Winter died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Margaret Ruth “Ruthie” (Heim) Brown, 98, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Norfolk. The Rev. Jacqueline Perry will officiate. Burial will be at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Richard Uecker, 66, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Richard Uecker died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Countryside Home in Madison.
SPENCER — Services for Gus Bentz, 65, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Spencer Community Hall. The Rev. Grant H. Graff will officiate with private burial at a later date.