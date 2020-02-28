PILGER — Services for Norman Peterson, 87, Pilger, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, March 2, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. Deb Hammer will officiate. Burial with military rites will be in the Pilger Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday and on Monday from noon until the time of the service, both at the church
He died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at the Wisner Care Center.
Memorials may be directed to the family or St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.
Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is assisting the family with the arrangements.
1932-2020
Norman Fay Peterson was born on Oct. 10, 1932, on the family farm northwest of Pilger to Harvey and May (Nelson) Peterson. He attended Stanton County Rural School District 43 and Pilger High School. Norman was drafted into the U.S. Army on March 31, 1953. He served during the Korean Conflict in France as an engineer equipment mechanic. After being honorably discharged on March 24, 1955, he returned to Pilger and began farming with his father.
On Sept. 4, 1960, he was united in marriage to Eva Ahlmann at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Wayne. To this union, a daughter, Robin, was born. After the family moved into Pilger, he began working for Pilger Milling Co. for 35 years. After retiring, he enjoyed traveling, dancing, antiques, and collecting stamps and coins. The light of his life was his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Norman was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Pilger, where he held various offices and was a member of the Pilger American Legion Post 69.
Survivors include Eva, his spouse of 59 years; a daughter, Robin and Kurt Pestel of Wisner and family Ben and Amanda Pestel (children Briggs and Braydee), Kasey and Matthew Alexander (son Aiden); a niece, Sandra Kennedy of Pilger; a nephew, Chip and Marge Peterson of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and a brother-in-law, Edward Jr. and LaVonna Ahlmann of Hutchinson, Kan.
Norman was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Eldon and Leanna Peterson; his parents-in-law, Edward and Ethel Ahlmann; and a brother-in-law, Leslie Ahlmann.