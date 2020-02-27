PILGER — Services for Norman Peterson, 87, Pilger, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, March 2, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. Deb Hammer will officiate. Burial with military rites will be in the Pilger Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday and on Monday from noon until the time of the service, both at the church
He died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at the Wisner Care Center.
Memorials may be directed to the family or St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.
Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is assisting the family with the arrangements.