Norman Pabaira

Norman Bautista Pabaira was born on Sept. 1, 1953, in Urdaneta, Pangasinan, Philippines, to Enrique and Mercedes (Bautista) Pabaira.
On Oct. 10, 1975, he married Isabelita Calimlim. Norman worked as truck driver for the San Miguel Corporation for 25 years and as a security guard for the Coca-Cola Bottling Company for several years in the Philippines. In 2009, he and Isabelita moved to Nebraska, eventually settling in Stanton.
Norman was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. He enjoyed playing the guitar, singing and meeting new friends.
Survivors include his spouse, Isabelita of Stanton; his children and their families, Rachelle and Brian Reeg of Winside (children Sophia and Grant), Enrique and Radgita Pabaira of Christ Church, New Zealand (children Kenneth and Jia), Christopher and Ilyne Pabaira of Chirst Church, New Zealand (children Justin Keith, John Roy and Jared), Norissa Pabaira of Calasio, Philippines, and Norman Jr. and Sheril Pabaira of Qatar (daughter Luisse Isabel); and a sister, Leticia Etrata of La Union, Philippines.
Norman was preceded in death by his parents.