NORFOLK — Services for Norman C. Niles, 87, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Norman Niles died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Care and Rehabilitation Center in Norfolk.
In other news
WAYNE — Services for Mary A. Glass, 87, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.
NORFOLK — Services for Ronald L. “Ron” Herian, 80, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Ronald Herian died Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Services for Mary A. Glass, 87, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Mary Glass died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at her residence at Kinship Pointe in Wayne.
AINSWORTH — Services for Rosalie “Lucy” Vargason, 97, Columbus, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Burial will be in Willowdale Cemetery northwest of Newport.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Dorene L. Hoffmann, 71, Battle Creek, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Dorene Hoffmann died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
LAUREL — Services for Audrey J. Hinrichs, 87, Laurel, were Tuesday, Aug 23, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Patrick Broz officiated. Private burial was at the Laurel Cemetery in Laurel.
NORFOLK — Services for Allen H. Jessen, 75, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Allen Jessen died Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, near Dwight as the result of a car accident.
NIOBRARA — Services for Hazella May, 94, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Hazella May died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
ALBION — Services for Iver G. Bygland, 94, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Immanuel-Zion (South Branch) Church, 1726 310th Ave., in rural Albion. Vicar Elizabeth Goehring and the Rev. Terry Larson will officiate. Burial will be in South Branch Cemetery.