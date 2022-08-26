NORFOLK – Private family graveside service for Norman C. Niles, 87, of Norfolk will be held at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk with the Rev. Chris Asbury officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644, and the United States Army Honors Guard.
Norman Niles died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at the St. Joseph’s Care and Rehabilitation Center in Norfolk.
1935-2022
Norman was born on April 12, 1935, on a farm near Meadow Grove to Merwin C. and Nola (Huggins) Niles. He grew up on a farm south of Meadow Grove. Norman attended grade school near at a rural country district school near Meadow Grove. He married Norma Robbins on Sept. 1, 1960, and to this union they had one son, Craig. They later divorced.
Norman worked at the Norfolk State Hospital, doing construction, and for several years he worked for the City of Norfolk. He belonged to the Civil Air Patrol, Single Wheelers Dancers, Lifetime member of the N.R.A., Volunteer Fireman of Norfolk, and he was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
He is survived by one son, Craig Niles of Florence, S.C.; two grandchildren, Craig Jr. and Cami; one great-great-granddaughter, Viviann, all of South Carolina; sister Bonnie Kuchar of Eagle, Idaho; two nieces, Robin Nielsen of Meadow Grove and Christina Haggerty of Boise, Idaho; and aunt Patty VanErt of Neligh. He was preceded in death by his parents, Merwin and Nola.
