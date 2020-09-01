Norman Nelson

NORFOLK — Services for the Rev. Norman K. Nelson, 82, Norfolk, are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
PLAINVIEW — Private services for Gary G. Wragge, 82, Plainview, will be Thursday, Sept. 3, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Plainview. The Rev. Donna Fonner will officiate with burial in the Pleasant View Cemetery in rural Plainview. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 1…
SCRIBNER — Services for Gloria F. Wegner, 78, Scribner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Scribner. The Rev. Bruce Schut will officiate with burial in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in rural Scribner.
SANTEE — Services for Lila Mechaley, 59, Santee, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Pat Kitto, Sam Kitto and Sidney Tuttle will officiate with burial in Blessed Redeemer Cemetery in Howe Creek.
COLERIDGE — Graveside services for Audrey Bieg, 99, Coleridge, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at the Coleridge City Cemetery. The Rev. Russ Lambert will officiate.
O’NEILL — Services for Joyce Kallhoff, 72, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate with burial in the O’Neill Cemetery.
BRUNSWICK — Graveside services for Kenneth W. Forbes, 92, Brunswick, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at West Willowdale Cemetery in rural Brunswick. The Rev. Joan Alexander will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151, American Legion Post 74 …
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Gloria C. Randall, 85, Ainsworth, will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. Inurnment will take place at a later this year in the Scott County Cemetery in Scott City, Kan.
Private inurnment for Dorothy Gray Tucker, 96, will be at a later date in Villisca, Iowa.