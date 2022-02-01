 Skip to main content
Norman Miller

Private services for Norman Ray Miller, 80, Norfolk will be at a later date at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington, Ill., where he was confirmed as a child. Inurnment will be held at that time at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in rural Bloomington, near the former family homestead.

Norman passed away on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at his residence in Norfolk.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Norman was born on May 12, 1941, in Bloomington to Louis and Lorene (Tesch) Miller. He attended grade school at Trinity Lutheran School in Bloomington. He then attended and graduated from Concordia High School in Seward. Norman graduated from Concordia University in Seward with a master’s degree in administration. He played football while in college, and he is a member of the Concordia University Football Hall of Fame.

Norman married Pauline Kreutz in Iowa, and to this union were born three children: Perry, Patti and Cori. They later divorced. Norman served as a Lutheran school principal and educator throughout his life in Iowa, Minnesota, California and Illinois for 30 years.

He later worked for Thrivent Financial for 18 years until he retired in 2008. He then bought a Winnebago camper and enjoyed traveling the United States and Canada.

Norm lived in Texas for a short time until moving to Norfolk in 2013 with his son Perry’s family.

Norman enjoyed watching movies, watching church concerts, and he loved to watch his grandchildren play sports. He was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk.

Survivors include his children, Perry (Jaylene) Miller of Norfolk, Patti Brownfield of Houston, Texas, Cori (Josh) Perdue of Birmingham, Ala.; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; mother Lorene Miller of Bloomington; and siblings Betty (Chuck) Stinnett of California, Nancy (Rev. Barry) Kolb of Missouri, Dale (Sue) Miller of Wisconsin and Judy (Ron) Glenn of Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his father, Louis Miller.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church (attn. Worship Department), 2420 W. Omaha Ave, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

