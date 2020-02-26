Norman Larabee

NELIGH — Services for Norman S. Larabee, 84, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at the United Methodist Church in Neligh. Burial will be in Ainsworth City Cemetery in Ainsworth.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church in Neligh.
He died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh is handing the arrangements.
The family requests memorials to Neligh American Legion, United Methodist Church of Neligh or Neligh Public Library.
___
He is survived by his spouse, Lorideen Larabee of Neligh, and his children, Randy (Beth) Larabee of Ames, Iowa, Mike (Lynne) Larabee of Eau Claire, Wis., and Phil (Laura) Larabee of Monticello, Iowa.
Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com.