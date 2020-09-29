Norman Haugen

OMAHA — Military services for Norman “Pat” Haugen, 61, of Norfolk and Lincoln will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at the Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Road, in Omaha.
He died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at his home in Lincoln.
1958-2020
Norman “Pat” Haugen was born on Nov. 22, 1958, in Osmond, the first son of Palmer and Glennetta Haugen. He attended school at Bloomfield and graduated in 1977. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served until 1982. He later attended Northeast Community College, graduating with a technical degree in HVAC Services.
On Dec. 9, 1988, he married Sherry Thomas Dobbe in Norfolk. To this union, one daughter, Brittany Ranae Haugen, was born. They were married until 2002. Pat lived in Norfolk and Lincoln until his death. He passionately supported the Minnesota Vikings and Nebraska Cornhusker football teams. Pat was an avid stock car racing participant, NASCAR fan and also enjoyed fishing.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents and his older half brother, Milo “Mike” Jensen.
To mourn his passing are his daughter, Brittany; his stepchildren, Ryan (Dana) Dobbe and Sarah (Matt) Wall; his brother, Terry (Denise) Haugen; niece Diana and nephews Michael and Waylon; along with many lifelong friends.
