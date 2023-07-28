Norman Downes

NORFOLK — Norman R. Downes, 69, Norfolk, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at the Norfolk Church of Christ. Jeff Schipper will officiate.
Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his mother, Deloras Gash of Houston; children Danielle (Jason) Farquhar of Monongahela, Pa., Joe (Marisa) Culhane of Omaha, Christian (Kayla) Rae of Carroll, Brendan (Veronika) Hilfers of Blue Ridge Summit, Pa., and Leanne (Robert) Downes-Layton of Norfolk; 12 grandchildren; three brothers; two sisters and nieces and nephews.
Norman was preceded in death by his spouse, Sharon; father Norman Sr.; and uncle Harry Brant.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.