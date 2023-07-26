NORFOLK — Services for Norman R. Downes, 69, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Norman Downes died Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
WAUSA — Services for Conrad Landholm, 69, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Richard Bloomquist will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Blanche Ziska, 88, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 28, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Paul Harder will officiate. Private burial will be at a later time at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Atkinson.
BLOOMFIELD — Graveside services for Dean Plumbtree, 66, Wausa, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at Bloomfield City Cemetery in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Norman R. Downes, 69, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Norman Downes died Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Private graveside services for Mardelle (Baker) Hallstrom, 81, San Antonio, Texas, formerly of Wayne, will be at Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wayne on Saturday, July 29.
NORFOLK — Services for Patricia I. Lunkwitz, 86, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, at First Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian High will officiate. Inurnment will be at High Ridge Cemetery in Stanberry, Mo.
SPENCER — Services for Ray Connot, 80, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spencer. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Spencer.
PIERCE — Services for Anne M. Weber, 81, Pierce, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate.
CLEARWATER — Memorial visitation for Dianne K. Sisson, 80, Clearwater, will be 3-5 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater.