WAUSA — Memorial services for Norman E. Creutz, 87, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Dick Bloomquist will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the Army National Guard Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Norman Creutz died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa is in charge of arrangements.
1934-2022
The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Thabor Lutheran Church Facebook page.
How does one begin to put into words the life of Norm Creutz? If it were a novel, it would be balanced, diverse and full of love and humor. This here, this is merely the Cliffs Notes version.
Norm was born to Fred and Esther (Carlson) Creutz on Nov. 4, 1934. He graduated from Wausa High School in 1952 and went on to attend pharmacy school at the University of Nebraska. Upon graduation from pharmacy school in 1956, he served in the U.S. Army for two years while stationed in France.
Norm was the proud owner of Creutz Drug Store for 55 years. He was the third-generation owner, following in his father Fred’s and grandfather Pehr’s footsteps.
Norm was known for his meticulous attention to detail and could often be found listening to his favorite radio programs while working. He enjoyed visiting with all of his customers, whether it be about medication, current events or happenings around the town.
Norm was very community-minded and served on the Lincoln Township Library Board, Wausa Village Board, Thabor Lutheran Church Council, Wausa Public School Board and Osmond General Hospital Board.
On June 24, 1962, Norm was married to Joyce Johnson. Norm and Joyce would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this year. They enjoyed traveling and had the opportunity to take many trips together after retirement, with Norm’s favorite vacation being a Rhine River cruise. His unconditional love for Joyce set a true example for his family.
Norm and Joyce were blessed with four daughters during their time together. Norm was the first “girl dad” well before the phrase became popular. He spent hours letting his daughters style his hair despite all of the tugging and large amounts of hairspray. He was always interested in and supportive of what they were doing, whether it be sports, school, work, family or hobbies. When one of them needed advice, he was often the first person they would call.
Norm always said some of his best memories at Creutz Drug were the summers he worked with all four of his daughters. They shared many laughs together during those special summers together.
In addition to being a loving spouse and father, one of Norm’s greatest accomplishments was being a grandfather to 11 grandchildren. They loved Grandpa Norm’s famous foot rubs and would line up so he could count their bruises. His grandkids enjoyed walking to Grandpa’s store and picking out 100 pieces of penny candy. Playing games, especially pitch, hearts and Tripoley, was another one of their favorite activities to do together.
Norm had the gift of making each one of his grandchildren feel special. They could always count on him being there to support them in their various sports, music and school activities.
Norm was known for his incredibly sharp mind, sense of humor and love of learning. He was studying to renew his pharmacy license right up until his passing. His family often joked that he would be their top pick in a game of trivia or their first “phone a friend.”
You could always find him with either a newspaper or book in his hand. He had a true appreciation for music and theater, whether it be watching the latest movie in the cinema or live on the stage. If he taught his family one thing, it was that you were never too old to learn.
Norm was a friend to all who lived humbly. His life was filled with grace, perseverance, honesty and a whole lot of humor. He truly was one of a kind.
Norm is survived by his spouse, Joyce; daughters Megan (Boyd) Ober of Lincoln, Gretchen (Darren) Vanness of Wausa, Amy (Brent) Berner of Norfolk and Mary (Joel) Friesen of Lincoln; grandchildren Matt (Elise) Ober, Maddie (Jake) Kingsley, Alex Ober, Hunter (Hiliary) Vanness, Claire (Brock) Johnson, Isabelle Vanness, Riley Berner, Halle Berner, Greyson Friesen, Maya Friesen and Josie Friesen.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Esther Creutz; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ervin and Alice Johnson; brother Robert Creutz; and sister-in-law Beth Creutz; and niece, Jane Reeves.