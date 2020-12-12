Norman Bohl

PLAINVIEW — Private family services for Norman G. “Norm” Bohl, 92, of Stanton will be Monday, Dec. 14, at the Plainview Congregational United Church of Christ. The Revs. Joan Alexander and Linda Mohr will officiate. Interment will be in Pleasant View Cemetery. Military honors conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard and American Legion Post 148. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
He died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at the Stanton Health Center.
1928-2020
Norman was born April 7, 1928, in Plainview, the son of Elmer and Elverta (Hoscheit) Bohl. He attended rural school and graduated from Plainview High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954, where he received the rank of corporal.
Norm married Geneva Means on July 11, 1951, in Neligh.
He managed Farmers Union Land of Lakes Felco of Plainview for 24 years until moving to Norfolk in 1979. He then worked for Goodyear until retiring in 1993.
Norm was a member of American Legion Post 148 and a member of the Congregational Church in Plainview, where he served many years as treasurer. Also, he was in charge of the Goodyear retirees monthly luncheons.
He is survived by his daughters, Laura (Max) Risinger of Plainview and Kathy (Gary) Krueger of Norfolk; six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Norm was preceded in death by his parents, wife and brother Larry Bohl.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.