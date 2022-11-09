LINCOLN — Services for Norma Wiegert, 79, Lincoln, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Faith Lutheran Church, 8701 Adams St., in Lincoln. Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. at Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to service time.
Norma M. Wiegert died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
Roper and Sons Funeral Home of Lincoln is in charge of the arrangements.
1942-2022
A livestream of the service will be available at https://youtu.be/hwb5xbgEhxo
Born Dec. 25, 1942, in Plainview, she was the daughter of Philip and Minnie (Schultz) Luckert. Norma graduated with a bachelor of arts in business and accounting from University of Nebraska-Lincoln and was employed at the University Housing as the assistant director of accounting for more than 50 years.
Norma would crochet caps for newborn babies as a volunteer and was honored as Volunteer of the Year. She loved Husker football and KC Royals baseball and wore team colors. “GO BIG RED.”
Norma loved to listen to country music, watch Wheel of Fortune and traveling with her spouse, LeRoy, to Colorado, Arizona, California and Hawaii.
Family members include her daughter, Shelley Howe of Lincoln; son Jason Wiegert of Mililani, Hawaii; two grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her spouse, LeRoy, and parents.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences can be left online at Roperandsons.com.