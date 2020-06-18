Norma Waits

AINSWORTH — Services for Norma J. Waits, 76, of Ainsworth will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. Burial will follow in the Ainsworth Cemetery.
Limited public visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth and will continue 1 p.m. Saturday at the church until the time of services. Facial masks are not required but are encouraged. The present directive health measures will be used for the visitation and services.
She died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.