HUMPHREY — Private services for Norma Sjuts, 83, Humphrey, were set for about 2:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, with private burial taking place at the Humphrey City Cemetery and the Rev. Brad Birtell officiating.
She died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Countryside Homes in Madison.
1937-2020
Norma was born April 9, 1937, in Columbus, to Johnny and Alvina (Fittje) Gehring. She attended school in rural Platte Center and graduated from Platte Center High School in 1954.
On March 2, 1957, Norma was united in marriage to Don Sjuts at Zion Lutheran Church Grand Prairie. They lived in the Humphrey area all their lives, where they raised their four children.
Norma was an active member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Humphrey. She enjoyed golfing, watching Nebraska football, Polka music, spending time with her family and the family trips to the lake in Battle Lake, Minn.
Norma also loved her winter trips to Mesa, Ariz., with her spouse, Don. Norma loved to see her grandchildren and enjoyed going to all their athletic events.
Norma is survived by her spouse, Don Sjuts of Humphrey; a son, Terry (Cheri) Sjuts of Humphrey with grandchildren Dustin, Elliot (Megan), Mallory and Elizabeth, and great-granddaughter, Ellie Sjuts; a son, Mike (Renee) Sjuts of Bancroft with grandchildren Alex (Ariana), Nick (Leah) and Zoe; a son, Greg (Kim) Sjuts of Humphrey with grandchildren, Lauren (T.J.) Brandt, Tyler, Jason and Jacob, and great-grandchildren, Barker and Ripley Brandt; a daughter, Sandy (Matt) Bauer of O’Neill with grandchildren, Blake (Keshia), Brooke and Brianna, and great-grandson Brigham Bauer; a brother, Melvin (Verona) Gehring of Columbus; a sister, Connie Tabler of Columbus; a sister-in-law, Claudia Gehring of Platte Center; and a sister-in-law, Norma Ann Gehring of Platte Center.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny and Alvina Gehring; and two brothers, Arlyn and Larry Gehring.
The funeral service will be streamed on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page. Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com.