Norma Schlote

Norma Schlote
Courtesy photo

NORFOLK — Services for Norma Schlote, 89, Norfolk, will be 10:30 Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Part Cemetery in Norfolk. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave.

1930-2020

Norma was born on July 3, 1930, at Coleridge. She was the middle daughter of Albert and Nora (Hartung) Huetig. She graduated from Laurel High School in 1947. Following graduation, she worked part-time for E.O. Waite and helped clerk at the Laurel Sales Company. Next, she trained to be a telephone operator and worked for 3½ years in the telephone office.

On Nov. 7, 1954, Norma married Willis Schlote of Bloomfield. The couple made their home in Bloomfield and started their family. They had three children and then moved to Norfolk. Norma was a full-time homemaker until the children were all in school. She then did babysitting in her home and eventually took a job with Gene Stortvedt Accounting. She also worked for several years at Jenny Motors. Norma found time to act as a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts and as a 4-H Leader.

The church was very important to Norma and she joined the LWML and Ladies Aid Society. With any leftover time, she enjoyed reading, baking, needlework, and playing Scrabble against one of the earliest electronic games, Monty Scrabble.

Norma is survived by her husband of 65 years, Willis; their children and spouses the Rev. Loy (Nancy) Schlote, Joliet, Ill., Lea (Larry) McKenna, Osmond; Lyle (Mona) Schlote, Norfolk; three grandchildren, Will Baumer, Christy (John) Sharp and Gandhi (Audrey) Schlote; three great- grandchildren, Ella, Max and Nathan; her sister, Velma (Larry) Bass of Leavenworth, Kan.; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her older sister, Wanda.

Norma wished that in lieu of flowers, donations would be directed to the Orphan Grain Train. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

In other news

Bonnie Otte

WAYNE — Services for Bonnie Otte, 88, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Frances Praeuner

TILDEN — Services for Frances Praeuner, 93, Battle Creek, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.

David Willats

ORCHARD — Services for David Willats, 91, rural Orchard, will be Monday, Jan 27, at 10:30 a.m. at Cornerstone Bible Church in Orchard. Visitation will be Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church.

Libbie Pearson

WAUSA — Services for Libbie Pearson, 78, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa.

Marty Thomas

NORFOLK — Services for Marty G. Thomas, 61, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate, with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Visitation will be Tuesday from 3 to 8 p.m. at Brockhaus-Hows…

Margaret Hansen

O’NEILL — Services for Margaret Hansen, 92, O’Neill, will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

Gertrude Bartak

CREIGHTON — Services for Gertrude Bartak, 101, formerly of Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. She died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Methodist Manor in Storm Lake, Iowa.

Robert Nelson

NORFOLK — Services for Robert L. “Bob” Nelson, 64, Norfolk, are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Matthew Dohmen

Matthew Dohmen

HUMPHREY — Services for Matthew Dohmen, 32, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the St. Bernard Cemetery in rural Humphrey.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Jimmy Johns

-