NORFOLK — Services for Norma Schlote, 89, Norfolk, will be 10:30 Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Part Cemetery in Norfolk. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave.
1930-2020
Norma was born on July 3, 1930, at Coleridge. She was the middle daughter of Albert and Nora (Hartung) Huetig. She graduated from Laurel High School in 1947. Following graduation, she worked part-time for E.O. Waite and helped clerk at the Laurel Sales Company. Next, she trained to be a telephone operator and worked for 3½ years in the telephone office.
On Nov. 7, 1954, Norma married Willis Schlote of Bloomfield. The couple made their home in Bloomfield and started their family. They had three children and then moved to Norfolk. Norma was a full-time homemaker until the children were all in school. She then did babysitting in her home and eventually took a job with Gene Stortvedt Accounting. She also worked for several years at Jenny Motors. Norma found time to act as a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts and as a 4-H Leader.
The church was very important to Norma and she joined the LWML and Ladies Aid Society. With any leftover time, she enjoyed reading, baking, needlework, and playing Scrabble against one of the earliest electronic games, Monty Scrabble.
Norma is survived by her husband of 65 years, Willis; their children and spouses the Rev. Loy (Nancy) Schlote, Joliet, Ill., Lea (Larry) McKenna, Osmond; Lyle (Mona) Schlote, Norfolk; three grandchildren, Will Baumer, Christy (John) Sharp and Gandhi (Audrey) Schlote; three great- grandchildren, Ella, Max and Nathan; her sister, Velma (Larry) Bass of Leavenworth, Kan.; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her older sister, Wanda.
Norma wished that in lieu of flowers, donations would be directed to the Orphan Grain Train. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.