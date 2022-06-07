PIERCE — Memorial services for Norma J. Pospisil, 90, Hartington, formerly of Pierce, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Norfolk. Ken Halsey will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
Norma Pospisil died Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.
1932-2022
Norma J. Pospisil, daughter of Lew and Jessie (Tatge) Logan, was born Jan. 10, 1932, in Norfolk. Norma was the youngest of four children, which included three brothers. She went to Norfolk Public Schools until she was infected with rheumatic fever. Her grandmother, Jessie Tatge, cared for her for almost nine months.
At the age of 16, she married William Pospisil on May 5, 1948, at Sioux City, Iowa. They farmed in the Pierce area for almost 30 years.
Norma was baptized into the Kingdom Hall Jehovah’s Witness on July 9, 1983.
After Willie’s death, Norma worked at the Pierce Manor. Norma also did articles in the Pierce Leader of the events going on at Pierce Manor. Norma went to school to become a dietitian. She then went to work at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk. After that, Norma went to work at Walmart as a cook, where she worked until retirement.
Survivors include three sons, David Pospisil of Pierce, Dan (Jackie) Pospisil of Yankton, and Jerry Pospisil of Norfolk; two daughters, Sharlotte (John) Kroll of Pierce and Nancy (Robert) Chamberlain of Pierce; four grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lew and Jessie; her spouse, Willie; and her siblings.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.