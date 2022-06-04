PIERCE — Memorial services for Norma J. Pospisil, 90, Pierce, will be at a later date.
Norma Pospisil died Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.
ALBION — Services for Milan D. “Mike” Garder, 86, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 6, at Immanuel-Zion South Branch Church in rural Albion. The Rev. Elizabeth Goehring will officiate. Burial will be in North Branch East Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Lowell A. Thoma, 96, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Lowell Thoma died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for David E. Meinke, 70, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 6, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Jerome E. “Jerry” Kallhoff, 82, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Jerome Kallhoff died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
HARTINGTON — Services for Trenten L. Tanderup, 26, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. The Rev. Amanda Talley will officiate. Burial will be in the Maskell Cemetery in Maskell.
YANKTON — Services for Alberta Bender, 84, Yankton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton. The Rev. Tom Anderson will officiate with burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.
LAUREL — Services for Harold A. Sudbeck, 94, Laurel, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Laurel. The Rev. Jerry Connealy will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy, American Legion Post 54, and Ve…
PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Bryan W. Gloe, 44, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview.
NORFOLK — Services for David E. “Dave” Meinke, 70, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 6, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Revs. Lee Weander and Eric Gradberg will officiate. Burial will be at the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk.
