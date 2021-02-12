LAUREL — Services for Norma Pippitt, 87, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Jeff Warner will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery in Laurel.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the funeral on Saturday at the church. Masks and social distancing are required.
She died on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at the Kinship Pointe Assisted Living in Wayne.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
1933-2021
You may watch a live stream of the funeral at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live.
Norma Pippitt was born March 23, 1933, in Oakland, to Ernest and Anna (Bureson) Moseman. She grew up on a farm near Oakland and was baptized on March 23, 1934, and confirmed on June 20, 1948, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. She graduated from Wausa High School in 1950 and attended Wayne State College where she received her teacher’s certificate.
She married Dean Pippitt on May 2, 1952, in Wausa. They moved to their farm near Laurel, where Norma took great pride in raising her family and helping on the farm. They moved into Laurel in 2003 and, in 2012, Norma moved to Wayne.
Norma was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Laurel, where she was active in the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League. She enjoyed golfing and playing cards with Dean, as well as gardening on the farm. She was a wonderful cook and loved attending her grandchildren’s events and activities.
Survivors include her two sons, Alan (Brenda) Pippitt of Wayne and Greg (Karla) Pippitt of Laurel; four grandchildren, April (Josh) Schindler, Jeff (Kylie) Pippitt, Bryan (Megan) Pippitt and Scott Pippitt; eight great-grandchildren, Raya, Eastyn, Shay, Owen, Oliver, Kaleb, Riley and Lauren; two brothers, Wes (Ardis) Moseman and Darold Moseman; a sister-in-law, Rita Moseman; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Dean Pippitt on Feb 18, 2010; a granddaughter, Susan; a brother, Dwain Moseman; and brother and sister-in-law, Clinton (Mary) Moseman.
Pallbearers are Jeff Pippitt, Bryan Pippitt, Scott Pippitt, Josh Schindler, Dan Kardell and Larry Hansen. Honorary pallbearers are April Schindler, Kylie Pippitt, Megan Pippitt, Alan Niemann and Ron Rohde.
