Norma Penlerick

LAUREL — Services for Norma J. Penlerick, 83, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Darren Timberlake will officiate with burial in the Concord Cemetery at Concord.

Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Monday and continue until services at the church. Masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral.

She died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.

Dave Ratcliff

COLUMBUS — Memorial services for Dave Ratcliff, 77, Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at St. Luke’s United Church of Christ in Columbus. The Rev. Adam Lassen will officiate with inurnment in the Roselawn Cemetery.

Ruth Tegeler-Bierman

BATTLE CREEK — Private services for Ruth E. Tegeler-Bierman, 93, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Gary Aten

ATKINSON — Services for Gary J. Aten, 82, Atkinson, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, at the United Methodist Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery.

Mark Shiery

WAYNE — Services for Mark H. Shiery, 64, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery.

Betty Strong

NEWMAN GROVE —  Private services for Betty R. Strong, 96, Newman Grove, will be Tuesday, Jan. 12, at Fellowship Bible Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Todd Wallace will officiate with burial in the Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove.

Treasure Evans

HARTINGTON — Services for Mrs. Andy (Treasure L.) Evans, 36, Fordyce, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordyce. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate with burial at a later date.

Jesse Lewis

NORFOLK — Private services for Jesse M. “Bud” Lewis, 85, Norfolk, will be Saturday, Jan. 9, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Terry Price will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

John Sauser

RANDOLPH — Services for John “Jack” Sauser, 84, Verdigre, formerly of Randolph, are pending at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph. He died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Alpine Village Retirement Center in Verdigre.

Al Maxey

NORFOLK — Services for Al Maxey, 62, Omaha, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. He died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

