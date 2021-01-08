Norma Penlerick

LAUREL — Services for Norma J. Penlerick, 83, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Darren Timberlake will officiate with burial in the Concord Cemetery at Concord.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Monday and continue until services at the church. Masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral.
She died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.