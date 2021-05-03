Norma Napier

EWING — Services for Norma J. Napier, 92, Ewing, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, at the United Methodist-Presbyterian Church U.S.A. in Ewing. The Rev. John Petersen will officiate. Burial will be in the Ewing City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater with a 7 p.m. prayer service.
She died Friday, April 30, 2021, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
1929-2021
Norma Jean Napier was born on April 13, 1929, to Rolland and Algenia (Gunter) Hord near Ewing. She grew up in the Ewing community, attended rural school and graduated from Ewing High School.
She married Alfred Napier on June 20, 1947, at the home of her parents. They lived on a ranch south of Ewing, where they raised their four children: LeRoy, Glenda, Dennis and Steve. They moved into Ewing in 1970, where Norma remained until her death.
She was a member of the Presbyterian Church, where she was ordained as an elder, clerk of session. She participated in several of the church programs: planned community Holy Week service, United Church Women and Hope Parish Bible study.
Norma reported the Ewing News on KBRX for 40 years. She was a member of American Legion Auxiliary and charter member of Baur Memorial Housing Authority. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, little tatting, reading and sewing missions making baby blankets for the Neligh hospital.
Survivors include her children, LeRoy and Doris of Ewing, Glenda Adams of Ewing and Steve and Jody Napier of Ewing; a daughter-in-law, Kathy Napier of Norfolk; a sisters-in-law, Loretta Napier of Ewing; and Sharon Hord of Rapid City, S.D.; a brother-in-law, Russell and Judy Napier of Lincoln; 19 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Duane Hord; her spouse, Alfred; and a son, Dennis.
Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the United Methodist-Presbyterian Church U.S.A. in Ewing.