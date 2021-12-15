NORFOLK — Memorial services for Norma J. Murray, 85, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Norma Murray died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
MADISON — Services for Dona M. Sunderman, 91, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
O’NEILL — Services for Virginia Gokie, 78, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
NELIGH — Services for Alisha Carr, 40, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at Antelope County Fairgrounds Ag Building in Neligh. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for John R. Good, 80, Ainsworth, formerly of Lewellen, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Church of the Nazarene in Ainsworth. A second service and inurnment will be in Kewanee, Ill., in the spring of 2022.
NELIGH — Services for Larry Werkmeister, 80, Neligh, are pending at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh. Larry Werkmeister died Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at his home.
SIOUX CITY — Services for Avis S. Hefner, 89, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at Morningside Lutheran Church, 700 S. Martha St., in Sioux City. The Rev. Tom Lovan will officiate with burial in Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge.
TILDEN — Services for Robert Green, 78, Oakdale, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Robert Green died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at his residence.
HOSKINS — Services for Delores M. “Dee” Deck, 89, Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins. The Rev. Rodney Rixe will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
