Norma Murray

NORFOLK — It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and sister, Norma J. Murray, from complications due to Alzheimer’s.
1936-2021
Norma passed in the evening of Dec. 14, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk, where she had been a resident for the past two and a half years. Norma will be cremated and a memorial will be held at a later date. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Norma lived an interesting and varied life. She was born in Burke, S.D., on Feb. 12, 1936, to Oscar and Elsie (Lindwurm) Fode. She was the big sister to Mary Anne and Janice. Norma attended school at the McCumber Country School District #54, south of Burke, but everything she needed to know she learned on the farm. Her favorite horse was her Blackie. Blackie would wait for her at the end of every school day. She would jump up on his back and ride him — no saddle needed.
It was during this time that she met the Stahlecker family. There were eight of them and all the boys were handsome! She caught Harold’s eye though and he was determined to make her his wife. One October day in 1952, on leave from the Marine Corps, he came by the Fode farm and asked Elsie if he could marry her daughter. When Norma came in from the field, Elsie told her to “Go get dressed! You’re going downtown to get a marriage license!” They were married on Oct. 15, 1952, in Gregory, S.D. From there, Harold took his bride to San Francisco, where she would make her home in the Bay Area for the next 64 years.
Norma Jean and Harold raised their children Rick, Lorrie and MaryLee in Pacifica, Calif., mostly under the fog. Norma worked as a yard duty teacher, as a clerk in a children’s clothing store and then at State Farm Insurance company. She loved her time at State Farm and retired after an 18-year career with them. She and Harold divorced in 1976.
Then, the universe contrived a misdialed phone call and she met the love of her life — Jack Murray. Jack and Norma were two peas in a pod. They bought a cabin on the Russian River where they spent many wonderful, happy, fun times. Unfortunately, they didn’t get as much time together as they had hoped for and Jack passed in 1986.
But the universe wasn’t done with Norma yet. In 1997, she met her significant other, Matt Hise. In 1998, they bought a beautiful motor home and started traveling the country. Norma always talked about how much fun they had on the road and the friends they made in various cities. They spent many summers in Yankton on the Missouri River. With so many relatives in the Yankton area, there was always something for them to do or someone to visit. Sadly, Norma lost Matt to a brain tumor in the summer of 2000.
Norma decided to return to the Altamont, a senior housing facility in Rohnert Park, Calif. She kept busy there visiting neighbors, shopping, going out to lunch and/or dinner, participating in the activities and generally being as busy as she could be.
Norma was happiest when she was busy and on the move. She could strike up a conversation about anything, and she always had a smile on her face. She had great taste and was always very well put together. Even as Alzheimer’s started to take away her memories, she never lost her sense of style or her ability to crack jokes and laugh. She had a great big smile and when she laughed, she put her whole body into it. You laughed with her because you just couldn’t help it.
Her last few years were spent in Norfolk. She lived for two years at The Meadows where she would walk the hallways and make new friends. A series of strokes took her socializing abilities away and she lived for the next 2½ years at St Joe’s nursing home. The staff there took excellent care of her and we are grateful to them for their patience, love and dedication.
Norma is survived by her son, Rick (Barbara) Stahlecker of Norfolk, MaryLee (Mike) Tobin of Windsor, Calif., and Lorrie (Brad) Milton of Lakewood, Calif. Her sisters, Janice (Swede) Lindquist of Gregory and Mary Anne (the late Del) Carr of Fort Collins, Colo., also mourn her passing. She leaves behind six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Also preceding her in death were her husband Harold; husband Jack; and her parents, Oscar and Elsie Fode.
If you want to say a little something to remember her, just grab a glass of red wine, lift it up and think something happy. That’s what she would do.
