Norma Morrill

CREIGHTON — Services for Norma Morrill, 89, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Rev. Bev Hieb will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.

Norma Morrill died Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.

1933-2022

Norma Luella (Brandt) Morrill was born to Donley E. and Lida B. (Cool) Brandt on Feb. 23, 1933, at the family farm 11 miles west and north of Creighton. She attended country school at Mars No. 28, located 3 miles south of the family home. Norma and her brothers walked this distance in the morning and after school. She attended Creighton High School, graduating in 1950. Norma rode the bus to school, having to meet it out at the main road west of Creighton.

Norma graduated in 1950 with a normal training teachers certificate to teach for a year. She went to Wayne College the summers of 1950 and 1951 to renew her certificate to be able to teach another three years.

Norma applied for a teaching position at Pleasant Hill No. 59 and was hired. She taught there for two years, starting in the fall of 1950 at 17 years of age. Norma taught grades kindergarten to the eighth grade, having 23 students. She rode her horse about 5 miles from the family home across pastures to the school. Norma enjoyed teaching school.

On Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, 1951, Norma was married to Robert E. Morrill at the Methodist parsonage in Creighton. Four children were born to this union: Nancy Lou, Eugene Raymond, Daniel James and Steven Wayne.

Norma and Bob raised their family on the farm 12 miles west and 2 miles south of Creighton. She was a farmer’s spouse, helping with all the chores and farm work, including driving tractors, milking, raising chickens, hogs, cows and calves.

Norma was a member of the Methodist Church. She served in the offices of the church administration, as well as the United Methodist Women (UMW). She was also a district officer for many years in UMW. Norma was superintendent of the Methodist and United Church of Christ Sunday School for 40 years and also taught Sunday School.

One of her most challenging jobs was when she was elected to the Creighton School Board. Norma served on the board for 12 years. She was elected president and had this position for 10 years and was the first woman to serve in this capacity. She was quite involved in the building of the new grade school that was built to the north of the high school, plus the many decisions and problems that came before the board.

Norma and Bob moved to Creighton in July 1974 and oldest son Gene took over the farm. They had bought the grain elevator in 1964, naming it Morrill Grain Co. and Trucking. Norma served as secretary for the business for 40 years. Many hours were spent trying to keep everything running as smoothly as possible.

After selling the business in 2004, Norma took classes to become a certified nurse’s aid and worked at Creighton Care Centre. She then was assigned to home health and took care of a special lady in her daughter’s home for two and a half years. Norma was always involved in all of her children’s activities and also the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Norma liked riding horses, driving tractors, fencing, checking cows, mowing the lawn and helping at the farm. She enjoyed being outside.

Norma is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Randy) Soleta of Springview; sons Eugene (Libia) Morrill of Royal, Daniel (Monica) Morrill and Steve (Mary) Morrill, all of Creighton; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brother Archie (Ardella) Brandt of Plainview; and many nieces, nephews;, cousins and friends through the church and community.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Robert Morrill in July 2009; parents Don and Lida Brandt; in-laws Roy and Jessie Morrill; sister Leta (Wendell) Morrill; sister Eileen at age 18; brother Doyt (Violet) Brandt; son-in-law Keith Bartos in 2007; grandsons Joshua and Matthew; great-granddaughters Bit Reins, Dally and Derby; great-grandson Leighton; and in-laws Keith (Sarah) Morrill, Dale (Carol) Morrill and Max (Janet) Morrill.

