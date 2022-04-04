STANTON — Services for Norma Maliha, 93, Leigh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, at Zion Lutheran Church in Leigh. The Rev. Raymond Doubrava will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Kracl-Leigh Memorial Chapel and will continue an hour prior to services Tuesday at the church.
Norma Maliha died Friday, April 1, 2022, at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton.
1928-2022
Norma is survived by a son, Don (Sheri) Maliha of Yankton; a daughter, Nancy (Roger) Schaad of Leigh; grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Angie Maliha, Luther, Hunter and Chase, all of Howells, Brian Maliha of Leigh, Aaron (Kelsey) Schaad of Lincoln, Leslie (Joel) Baker, Jase and Liza of Norfolk. She also is survived by a sister-in-law, Carolee Mullenhoff of Leigh.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson Scott Schaad; brother Charles Mullenhoff; sister Gladys and brother-in-law Dwain Freiberg; brother-in-law Joseph and Amy Maliha; nieces Pat (Freiberg) Cool; and a nephew, Greg Freiberg.
Lunch in the school basement will follow the services. Memorials can be made in care of the family for future designation.