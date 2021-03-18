Norma Leland

FREMONT — Memorial services for Norma J. Leland, 89, Fremont, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, at Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont. The Rev. Shari Schwedhelm will officiate with burial in the Norwegian Cemetery near Wisner.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday at Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. There will be no viewing.
She died Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Providence Place in Fremont.
Memorials are suggested to the Stanton VFW Post 3602 or the Norwegian Cemetery.
1931-2021
Norma J. Leland was born May 20, 1931, on a farm near Wisner, to Lloyd and Anna (Frank) Holley. At a young age, the family moved to Stanton, and she graduated from Stanton High School.
On Aug. 19, 1951, Norma married Kenneth M. Leland. The lived in Norfolk, the Burke and Bonesteel areas of South Dakota, and back to Norfolk before moving to Fremont in 1960.
While living in Fremont, Norma worked for the Pendleton Woolen Mills and then for over 20 years at the Holiday Lodge.
Norma was a member of the former First Christian Church in Fremont.
Survivors include a daughter, Debra (Fred) Hill of Hillsboro, Ore.; her sons, Doug (Peggy) Leland, Dennis (LouAnn) Leland and Dana (June) Leland, all of Fremont; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Shirley Hilgert of Norfolk.
Norma was preceded in death by her spouse and an infant brother.
The online guestbook can be found at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com.