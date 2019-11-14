Norma Kumm

Norma Kumm

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Norma Kumm, 89, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday at the church.

She died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

1930-2019

Norma Jean Kumm, daughter of Rudolph and Myrtle (Nelson) Schlote, was born June 19, 1930, at rural Creighton. Norma was baptized on Aug. 17, 1930, and confirmed on June 28, 1942, at Golgotha Lutheran Church at rural Wausa. She attended grade school at a country school near Creighton and graduated from Creighton High School on May 22, 1947.

On Feb. 26, 1950, Norma was united in marriage to Kenneth E. Kumm at Golgotha Lutheran Church. After their marriage, Norma and Kenneth made their home in rural Bloomfield, where they farmed together for the rest of their married life. They were the parents of six children: Karen, Connie, Patricia, Kevin, Kelvin and Pamela.

Norma was a member of First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield and was active in ladies aid. She was a housewife who took pride in taking care of her home and flowers.

Norma loved her family very much and enjoyed spending time with them.

Norma is survived by her spouse, Kenneth; her children, Karen Skinner of Palmyra, Connie (Bob) Dittoe of Lincoln, Patricia (Larry) Steckly of Lincoln, Kevin Kumm of Norfolk, and Kelvin (Joleen) of Wausa; a son-in-law, Steve Olson of Plainview; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings Leland Schlote of Creighton, Donna (Larry) Tyler of Creighton and Marilyn Schlote of Norfolk; in-laws Barbara Schlote of Bloomfield, Milford (Hattie) Kumm of Osmond, Robert (Lavern) Kumm of Lincoln and Elaine (Lloyd) Timmerman of Osmond; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph and Myrtle Schlote; a daughter, Pamela Olson; her parents-in-law, Robert and Meta Kumm; a brother, Dean Schlote; a sons-in-law, Russell Johnson and Bill Skinner; and her in-laws, Jeannette Schlote, Glen (Bernice) Kumm, Earl (Alice) Schnoover, Harland (Lavila) Kumm and Ted (Elizabeth) Herbolsheimer.

Tags

In other news

Betty Koehlmoos

Betty Koehlmoos

PILGER — Services for Betty M. Koehlmoos, 89, Pilger, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.

LaVern Kauth

LaVern Kauth

BLOOMFIELD — Services LaVern Kauth, 93, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996, Amer…

Norma Kumm

Norma Kumm

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Norma Kumm, 89, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Doris Gellerman

Doris Gellerman

SYRACUSE — Graveside services for Doris O. (Preuss, Jostes) Gellerman, 94, Fort Wayne, Ind., will be at a later date in Syracuse.

Marilyn Rastede

HARTINGTON — Services for Marilyn R. Rastede, 69, Yankton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. The Rev. Amanda Talley will officiate with burial in the Hartington City Cemetery.

LaVern Kauth

BLOOMFIELD — Services LaVern Kauth, 93, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996, Amer…

Norma Kumm

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Norma Kumm, 89, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday at the church. She died Tuesday, Nov.…

John Stephen

John Stephen

MADISON — Services for John F. “Johnnie” Stephen, 90, rural Madison, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military Rites will be conducted by VFW Post 5763, American Legion …

Roger Titus

Roger Titus

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Roger Titus, 80, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate with burial at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

Cancellations / Delays

Jimmy Johns