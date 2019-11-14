BLOOMFIELD — Services for Norma Kumm, 89, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday at the church.
She died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
1930-2019
Norma Jean Kumm, daughter of Rudolph and Myrtle (Nelson) Schlote, was born June 19, 1930, at rural Creighton. Norma was baptized on Aug. 17, 1930, and confirmed on June 28, 1942, at Golgotha Lutheran Church at rural Wausa. She attended grade school at a country school near Creighton and graduated from Creighton High School on May 22, 1947.
On Feb. 26, 1950, Norma was united in marriage to Kenneth E. Kumm at Golgotha Lutheran Church. After their marriage, Norma and Kenneth made their home in rural Bloomfield, where they farmed together for the rest of their married life. They were the parents of six children: Karen, Connie, Patricia, Kevin, Kelvin and Pamela.
Norma was a member of First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield and was active in ladies aid. She was a housewife who took pride in taking care of her home and flowers.
Norma loved her family very much and enjoyed spending time with them.
Norma is survived by her spouse, Kenneth; her children, Karen Skinner of Palmyra, Connie (Bob) Dittoe of Lincoln, Patricia (Larry) Steckly of Lincoln, Kevin Kumm of Norfolk, and Kelvin (Joleen) of Wausa; a son-in-law, Steve Olson of Plainview; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings Leland Schlote of Creighton, Donna (Larry) Tyler of Creighton and Marilyn Schlote of Norfolk; in-laws Barbara Schlote of Bloomfield, Milford (Hattie) Kumm of Osmond, Robert (Lavern) Kumm of Lincoln and Elaine (Lloyd) Timmerman of Osmond; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph and Myrtle Schlote; a daughter, Pamela Olson; her parents-in-law, Robert and Meta Kumm; a brother, Dean Schlote; a sons-in-law, Russell Johnson and Bill Skinner; and her in-laws, Jeannette Schlote, Glen (Bernice) Kumm, Earl (Alice) Schnoover, Harland (Lavila) Kumm and Ted (Elizabeth) Herbolsheimer.