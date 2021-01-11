Norma Knapp

MADISON — Private graveside services for Norma J. Knapp, 94, Madison, will be Wednesday, Jan. 13, at Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
Volzke Funeral Home of Seward is in charge of the arrangements.
———
Norma Jean was born in Norfolk on Aug. 31, 1926, as the only child of Marion and Gladys Peterson. She died peacefully on Jan. 8, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in Seward at the age of 94. She lived her entire life in Madison, attending District 63 Elementary School and graduating from Madison High School in 1943.
Following high school, Norma Jean worked at the Madison County Courthouse.
She married Melvin F. Knapp, her high school sweetheart, on June 29, 1947, and they
had two children, Randy and Vicky. She dedicated much of her time assisting
Melvin on their farm, helping with chores and even driving a tractor when needed.
She had a passion and skill for growing lovely roses.
Norma Jean and Melvin were avid dancers and spent many weekends on the dance floor. They were also often seen riding in parades in their antique cars. Norma Jean enjoyed throwing candy from the car.
After 30 years of farm life, Norma Jean and Melvin moved from the farm into the town of Madison. It was during that time that Norma Jean generously devoted her time caring for her aging parents and numerous other relatives.
Norma Jean will be fondly remembered for her laugh and sense of humor. She leaves behind her son, Randy (Brenda) Knapp and daughter Vicky (Bruce) Luhr; six grandchildren: Justin (Winny) Luhr, Andrew Wacker, Bryan Knapp, Angela (Shannon) Vergil, Brandon Knapp and Kara (Chase) Carlson; and four great-grandchildren: Zane and Callie Vergil, Kolton Carlson and Wyatt Knapp.
Her parents, her spouse, Melvin, and her son-in-law, John Wacker, preceded her in death.
Norma Jean and Melvin enjoyed 70 wonderful years together. Melvin died at age 92 in 2018. Now they are cruising down the “Golden Highway” in their 1931 Model A.
Casketbearers will be Andrew Wacker, Bryan Knapp, Angela Vergil, Brandon Knapp, Kara Carlson, Justin Luhr, Chase Carlson and Shannon Vergil.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Madison or The American Heart Association.