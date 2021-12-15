WISNER —Memorial services for Norma Jean Stueve 89, formerly of Wisner, will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday and continue until the time of the service at the church.
Norma Jean Stueve died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at CHI-Lakeside Hospital in Omaha.
Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is assisting with the arrangements.
1932-2021
Norma Jean Stueve was born Jan. 3, 1932, in Spencer to Delbert and Elnor (Lutz) Hoover. Her father and grandfather, Edward Hoover, worked on the construction of the Spencer Dam.
She was baptized on Sept. 12, 1954, at the Assembly of God Church in Pender and was confirmed in September 1977 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner.
On Jan. 20, 1949, Calvin W. Stueve and Norma Jean Hoover were united in marriage at the Methodist Church in Norfolk. With this union four children were born: daughter Diann Jean Cornwell and spouse Tom (deceased) of Golden, Mo., daughter Judy Faye Engler and spouse Bob (deceased) and friend Al Davis, daughter Nance June Carmicheal and spouse Kent, all of Omaha, and son Craig Warren Stueve and spouse Cindy of Mobile, Ala.
They resided in Wisner for 45 years before retiring to Golden, Mo., for 10 years. After Calvin’s passing in May 2004, Norma Jean returned to Norfolk in November 2006.
In May 2019, Norman Jean moved to Omaha and resided at Remington Heights Care Center and, in 2021, she moved to her daughter and son-in-law’s home until her death.
She has five grandchildren, Aaron (Tanya) Mainelli and son Nick, Lynsey (Jake) Davis and sons Dean and Andon, all in Omaha, Michelle (Josh) Hunt in Jamestown, N.C., and Brian Swaim and family and Stacy Lindsay and family of Mobile, Ala., and nine great-grandchildren. Norma Jean is survived by her siblings, Larry and Ruth Hoover of Omaha, Jim and Rhonda Hoover of Laurel, Betty and Willie Bernstrauch of Norfolk and Jan Cook of Omaha; and a sister-in-law, Sharon Hoover of Omaha.
She is also survived by an adopted daughter, Joey Wartig of Wisner, and her children, Keena, Lucas and Amanda and their families.
Norma Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Delbert and Elnor Hoover; spouse Calvin Stueve; and siblings Delbert Hoover, Dode Haire, Lyle Hoover, Lynn Hoover and Jack Hoover.
A luncheon at the Wisner VFW Club will follow the service.