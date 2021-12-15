Norma Jean Stueve

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 563 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA

FREMONT               HARRISON              MILLS
MONTGOMERY            PAGE                  POTTAWATTAMIE
SHELBY

IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA

MONONA

IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 28 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA

BURT                  BUTLER                DODGE
DOUGLAS               SARPY                 SAUNDERS
WASHINGTON

IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA

BOONE                 CEDAR                 COLFAX
CUMING                MADISON               PIERCE
PLATTE                STANTON               THURSTON
WAYNE

IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA

CASS                  GAGE                  JEFFERSON
JOHNSON               LANCASTER             NEMAHA
OTOE                  PAWNEE                RICHARDSON
SALINE                SEWARD

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, ASHLAND, AUBURN, BEATRICE,
BELLEVUE, BLAIR, CLARINDA, COLERIDGE, COLUMBUS, COUNCIL BLUFFS,
CRETE, DAVID CITY, DECATUR, DUNLAP, FAIRBURY, FALLS CITY,
FARRAGUT, FREMONT, GLENWOOD, HAMBURG, HARLAN, HARTINGTON,
LA VISTA, LAUREL, LINCOLN, LOGAN, LYONS, MACY, MAPLETON, MILFORD,
MISSOURI VALLEY, NEBRASKA CITY, NORFOLK, OAKLAND, OMAHA, ONAWA,
OSMOND, PAPILLION, PAWNEE CITY, PENDER, PIERCE, PLAINVIEW,
PLATTSMOUTH, RANDOLPH, RED OAK, SCHUYLER, SEWARD, SHENANDOAH,
SIDNEY, ST. EDWARD, STANTON, STERLING, TABLE ROCK, TABOR,
TECUMSEH, TEKAMAH, WAHOO, WALTHILL, WAYNE, WEST POINT, WILBER,
WINNEBAGO, WISNER, WOODBINE, AND YUTAN.

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Madison County in northeastern Nebraska...
Western Colfax County in northeastern Nebraska...
Platte County in northeastern Nebraska...
Pierce County in northeastern Nebraska...
Southeastern Antelope County in northeastern Nebraska...
Northwestern Butler County in east central Nebraska...
Boone County in northeastern Nebraska...
Western Stanton County in northeastern Nebraska...

* Until 315 PM CST.

* At 218 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 5 miles southeast of Greeley to 5 miles north of
Palmer to near Stockham, moving northeast at 80 mph.

THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR THE ENTIRE WARNED AREA.

HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters and observation stations have
reported up to 85 mph winds.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect
considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles.
Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near...
St. Edward around 240 PM CST.
Newman Grove, Petersburg and Lindsay around 245 PM CST.
Elgin around 250 PM CST.
Duncan and Oakdale around 255 PM CST.
Madison, Battle Creek, Bellwood and Meadow Grove around 300 PM
CST.
Norfolk and Columbus around 305 PM CST.
Hadar around 310 PM CST.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include
Loretto, Octavia, Cornlea, College View Trailer Park, Humphrey,
Tilden, Camp Pawnee, Shell Creek Elementary School, Richland and Lake
North Babcock Campground.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CST for northeastern
and east central Nebraska.

This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread
wind damage across south central Nebraska. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a
sturdy structure and stay away from windows! A Tornado Watch remains
in effect until 800 PM CST for northeastern and east central
Nebraska.

&&


TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...OBSERVED;
MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 563 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CST FOR THE
FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

NE
.    NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ADAMS                BOONE               BURT
BUTLER               CASS                CEDAR
CLAY                 COLFAX              CUMING
DAKOTA               DIXON               DODGE
DOUGLAS              FILLMORE            GAGE
HALL                 HAMILTON            HOWARD
JEFFERSON            JOHNSON             LANCASTER
MADISON              MERRICK             NANCE
NEMAHA               NUCKOLLS            OTOE
PAWNEE               PIERCE              PLATTE
POLK                 RICHARDSON          SALINE
SARPY                SAUNDERS            SEWARD
STANTON              THAYER              THURSTON
WASHINGTON           WAYNE               WEBSTER
YORK

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds increasing into the 30 to 40 mph range
with gusts from 50 to 65 mph. Peak gusts as high as 75 mph
will be possible in localized areas.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast
Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM CST this evening. Winds will
increase in speed this afternoon in eastern Nebraska and
southwest Iowa. A few hours with winds gusting over 50 mph are
likely.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages could occur. Damage to structures
will be possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured outdoor objects may be blown
away. Areas of blowing dust could also occur in open areas or
near construction zones.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fire danger will reach the extreme category
over parts of southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa in this
afternoon and early evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

&&

Norma Jean Stueve

Norma Jean Stueve

WISNER —Memorial services for Norma Jean Stueve 89, formerly of Wisner, will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday and continue until the time of the service at the church.

Norma Jean Stueve died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at CHI-Lakeside Hospital in Omaha.

Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is assisting with the arrangements.

1932-2021

Norma Jean Stueve was born Jan. 3, 1932, in Spencer to Delbert and Elnor (Lutz) Hoover. Her father and grandfather, Edward Hoover, worked on the construction of the Spencer Dam.

She was baptized on Sept. 12, 1954, at the Assembly of God Church in Pender and was confirmed in September 1977 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner.

On Jan. 20, 1949, Calvin W. Stueve and Norma Jean Hoover were united in marriage at the Methodist Church in Norfolk. With this union four children were born: daughter Diann Jean Cornwell and spouse Tom (deceased) of Golden, Mo., daughter Judy Faye Engler and spouse Bob (deceased) and friend Al Davis, daughter Nance June Carmicheal and spouse Kent, all of Omaha, and son Craig Warren Stueve and spouse Cindy of Mobile, Ala.

They resided in Wisner for 45 years before retiring to Golden, Mo., for 10 years. After Calvin’s passing in May 2004, Norma Jean returned to Norfolk in November 2006.

In May 2019, Norman Jean moved to Omaha and resided at Remington Heights Care Center and, in 2021, she moved to her daughter and son-in-law’s home until her death.

She has five grandchildren, Aaron (Tanya) Mainelli and son Nick, Lynsey (Jake) Davis and sons Dean and Andon, all in Omaha, Michelle (Josh) Hunt in Jamestown, N.C., and Brian Swaim and family and Stacy Lindsay and family of Mobile, Ala., and nine great-grandchildren. Norma Jean is survived by her siblings, Larry and Ruth Hoover of Omaha, Jim and Rhonda Hoover of Laurel, Betty and Willie Bernstrauch of Norfolk and Jan Cook of Omaha; and a sister-in-law, Sharon Hoover of Omaha.

She is also survived by an adopted daughter, Joey Wartig of Wisner, and her children, Keena, Lucas and Amanda and their families.

Norma Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Delbert and Elnor Hoover; spouse Calvin Stueve; and siblings Delbert Hoover, Dode Haire, Lyle Hoover, Lynn Hoover and Jack Hoover.

A luncheon at the Wisner VFW Club will follow the service.

Tags

In other news

Michael Kethcart

Michael Kethcart

STANTON — Services for Michael W. “Mike” Kethcart, 51, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate. Burial will be at the Stanton Cemetery.

Larry Werkmeister

Larry Werkmeister

NELIGH — Services for Larry Werkmeister, 80, Neligh, are pending at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh. Larry Werkmeister died Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at his home.

Ruth Labenz

Ruth Labenz

NORFOLK — Services for Ruth A. Labenz, 79, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in the Geneva Public Cemetery in Geneva.

Alisha Carr

Alisha Carr

NELIGH — Services for Alisha Carr, 40, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at Antelope County Fairgrounds Ag Building in Neligh. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.

Delores Deck

Delores Deck

WINSIDE — Services for Delores M. “Dee” Deck, 89, Winside, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Robert Green

Robert Green

TILDEN — Services for Robert Green, 78, Oakdale, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Robert Green died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at his residence.

Delores Deck

Delores Deck

HOSKINS — Services for Delores M. “Dee” Deck, 89, Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins. The Rev. Rodney Rixe will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Ruby Roberts

Ruby Roberts

WAYNE — Services for Ruby A. Roberts, 89, Wakefield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Inurnment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery.

Wilfred Gustafson

Wilfred Gustafson

SANTEE — Services for Wilfred Gustafson, 92, formerly of Bloomfield, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at the Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. The Rev. James Marrs will officiate with burial in Hobu Creek Cemetery in Lindy.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara