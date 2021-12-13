You have permission to edit this article.
...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast
Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.

Norma Jean Stueve

WISNER — Services for Norma Jean Stueve, 89, formerly of Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Norma Jean Stueve died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at CHI-Lakeside Hospital in Omaha.

Donna Mae Haverkamp

VERDIGRE — Services for Donna Mae Haverkamp, 87, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Verdigre.

Luella Bose

CONCORD — Services for Luella F.D. Bose, 101, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in rural Concord. The Rev. William Bertrand will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Walter Kaser

MADISON — Services for Walter C. Kaser, 93, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. Susan Urbanec will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. Military rites will be rendered by Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard, American Leg…

Delores Deck

WINSIDE — Services for Delores M. “Dee” Deck, 89, Winside, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Douglas Jensen

LINCOLN — Services for Douglas D. Jensen, 88, Lincoln, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at North American Martyrs Catholic Church, 1101 Isaac Drive, in Lincoln. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, in the Souleville Cemetery near Boelus.

Evelyn Velder

NORFOLK — Services for Evelyn M. Velder, 86, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate with burial at Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery in Norfolk.

Walter Kaser

MADISON — Services are pending for Walter C. Kaser, 93, Madison, with Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. He died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Robert Green

TILDEN — Services for Robert Green, 78, Oakdale, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Robert Green died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at his residence.

Wilfred Gustafson

SANTEE — Services for Wilfred Gustafson, 92, formerly of Bloomfield, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at the Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. The Rev. James Marrs will officiate with burial in Hobu Creek Cemetery in Lindy.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

