WISNER — Services for Norma Jean Stueve, 89, formerly of Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Norma Jean Stueve died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at CHI-Lakeside Hospital in Omaha.
VERDIGRE — Services for Donna Mae Haverkamp, 87, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Verdigre.
CONCORD — Services for Luella F.D. Bose, 101, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in rural Concord. The Rev. William Bertrand will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
MADISON — Services for Walter C. Kaser, 93, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. Susan Urbanec will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. Military rites will be rendered by Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard, American Leg…
WINSIDE — Services for Delores M. “Dee” Deck, 89, Winside, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
LINCOLN — Services for Douglas D. Jensen, 88, Lincoln, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at North American Martyrs Catholic Church, 1101 Isaac Drive, in Lincoln. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, in the Souleville Cemetery near Boelus.
NORFOLK — Services for Evelyn M. Velder, 86, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate with burial at Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery in Norfolk.
MADISON — Services are pending for Walter C. Kaser, 93, Madison, with Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. He died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
TILDEN — Services for Robert Green, 78, Oakdale, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Robert Green died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at his residence.
SANTEE — Services for Wilfred Gustafson, 92, formerly of Bloomfield, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at the Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. The Rev. James Marrs will officiate with burial in Hobu Creek Cemetery in Lindy.