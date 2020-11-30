Norma Jean Engel

HUMPHREY — Services for Norma Jean “Jeanie” Engel, 77, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at St. Francis Church Catholic in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation without the family present will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church. The family request that masks be worn.
Memorials are suggested to Little Saints Daycare or the Humphrey Fire and Rescue Unit.
Duesman Funeral Chapel of Humphrey is in charge of the arrangements.
———
Norma Jean “Jeanie” Engel died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at her home in Humphrey, surrounded by her family.
She was born March 24, 1943, in Rock Island, Ill., the second of six children born to Lee and Alice (Cook) Stenger. At a young age, the family moved to a farm near St. Bernard.
Jeanie attended grade school at St. Bernard and high school at Humphrey High and Lindsay Holy Family, graduating from St. Francis High School in 1961. In high school, Jeanie was a four-year cheerleader and an excellent baton twirler.
Jeanie and Jim Engel were united in marriage on June 2, 1962, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. They lived in Humphrey, where they raised four children.
Jeanie was an active member of St. Francis Catholic Church and Christian Mothers Society. She had a strong faith and devotion to the rosary and was often called upon to light a blessed candle on behalf of a family member’s intentions.
Jeanie enjoyed gardening, embroidery work, bowling, dancing, traveling, fishing and most of all being with her family. One of her biggest joys was attending all her children’s, grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s sporting events, plays, dance recitals and music programs.
Jeanie was a warm, devoted spouse, mother and grandma who always had a loving smile on her face and a positive attitude. She held various positions throughout her life, including, bookkeeper, retailer, caregiver, waitress and dental assistant.
Most of all, she cherished the title of “Grandma Jeanie,” which she was called by the many children she cared for at the Little Saints Daycare until her glioblastoma brain tumor diagnosis two years ago.
Jeanie is survived by her spouse of 58 years, Jim Engel of Humphrey; a daughter, Julie (Alan) Huettner of Humphrey; two sons, Ken (Lori) Engel of Nashville, Tenn., and Dave (Deb) Engel of Omaha; a daughter-in-law, Renee (Brad) Stallbaumer of Humphrey; grandchildren Alison (Andy) Reigle, Kyle (Sarah) Huettner, Emily (Sam) Zach, Zack Huettner, Lauren (Jack) Gallagher, Rachel Engel, Grace Engel, Katelyn Engel, Ryan Engel, Austin (Kaidi) Engel, Colton Engel, Sydney Engel and Spencer Engel; great-grandchildren Brisa, Brylie, Bradi and Brantley Reigle, Ainsley, Kyson and Londyn Huettner, Oaklyn and Breck Zach and Laramie Engel; sister Corrine (Vern) Haiar of Humphrey, two brothers, Gary (Cindy) Stenger of Columbus and Duane Stenger of Stromsburg; sister Mary Lee (Bob) Lutjen of Columbus; sister Patty (Tim) Thege of Columbus; and brother-in-law Eldon (Nadine) Engel of Columbus.
Jeanie was preceded in death by a son, Dan Engel in 2017; her parents, Lee and Alice Stenger; her parents-in-law, Fritz and Gretchen Engel; and brothers and sisters-in-law Doug (Rita) Engel, Jerry (Mary) Engel and John (Arlene) Engel.
The service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Facebook page. Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com.