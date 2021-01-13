Norma Janssen

COLERIDGE — Services for Norma J. Janssen, 85, Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Russ Lambert will officiate. Burial will be at Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the church and will continue on Friday an hour prior to services. Masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral.
She died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge.
You may watch a live stream of the funeral at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live
Norma Jean was born on Sept. 9, 1935, on the farm in Wayne, to William E. and Marie Thelma (Nelsen) Heier. She was baptized at Theophilus Church in rural Winside and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside.
Norma grew up in the Winside area and graduated from Winside High School in 1953. She worked for the telephone company in Wayne prior to her marriage to Claire Clayton Janssen on Jan. 17, 1958, in Winside.
They farmed near Coleridge, and she lived there until she moved into Coleridge in 2015. Norma had been a resident of Park View Haven Nursing Home since October 2020.
Norma was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and its woman’s circle. She was a member of the Recreation Club. Norma enjoyed crafting for many years.
Norma is survived by her three children, Scott (Angie) Janssen of Hoskins, Curt Janssen of Coleridge and Marci (Dan) Ludwig of Wisner; two grandchildren, Brittany (Steve) Webber of Wayne and Courtney (Nate) Rosenthal of Lakewood, Colo.; a great-granddaughter, Finley Rosenthal of Lakewood; a brother, LeRoy (Marilyn) Heier of Norfolk; a sister, Lorraine (Russell) Prince of Winside; and several nieces and nephews.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Claire on March 21, 2006, at age of 70 years; and two sons, Jeff and Brad Janssen.
Pallbearers will be Steve Webber, Nate Rosenthal, Roger Prince, Greg Heier, Ron Prince, Ryan Prince and Randy Prince.
Dress is casual for visitation and funeral.