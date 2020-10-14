WAYNE — Memorial services for Norma Ehlers, 89, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
Memorial visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.
Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to the Wayne First United Methodist Church Women’s Group.
Norma Jean Ehlers, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at the Country View in Wayne from natural causes.
Norma was born Oct. 16, 1930, to Herbert and Beulah (Seyl) Abts. She was the little sister to her only sibling, Louie Abts. Norma grew up on the family farm outside of Belden. Norma was a cheerleader for the Belden High School sports teams. She graduated from Belden High School in 1948 and was the class valedictorian.
While in high school, Norma met the love of her life, Al (Biggie) Ehlers. Al had enlisted in the Army, so they wrote letters back and forth until Al was honorably discharged.
On Feb. 13, 1949, Al and Norma were married at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Belden. Al and Norma moved to Wayne to begin their future together. They lived in various locations until they found their dream home at 120 W. Ninth Street. They were kept very busy remodeling and decorating to make the house their home.
Norma was an active member of the Wayne First United Methodist Church in Wayne. She was a member of the United Methodist Women’s Group, sang in the choir, attended Sunday School, worked in the pastor’s office and volunteered with many, if not all, church functions.
Norma also supported Al while he was the lay minister in Carroll and Winside. Norma and Al spent a great deal of time boating, camping, square dancing and traveling to support their grandchildren in their events.
Norma enjoyed working in her yard, sewing, embroidering, baking and decorating for every holiday and season of the year. Her favorite time was celebrating Christmas in July. She planned every detail carefully, even Santa arriving on shore in a ski boat.
One of Norma’s favorite past time was to accompany Al to his Power Lineman Safety Classes throughout the Midwest. While at the classes, she would sit in the back of the classroom, work on her embroidery and critique Al’s teaching to share with him after the class. But what she loved the most was her family. She enjoyed nothing more than taking care of her spouse and family. She was never happier than when everyone was around the same table eating, telling stories or jokes and laughing.
Norma is survived by four children, Marcia (Steve) Kerl of Bartlett, Tenn., Sue (George) Eynon of Omaha, Nancy (Leo) Ahmann of Wayne, Scott (Vickie) Ehlers of Evanston, Wyo.; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren.
Norma was preceded in death by her spouse, Al Ehlers; parents Herb and Beulah Abts and brother Louie Abts.