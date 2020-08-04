WAYNE — Services for Norma Ehlers, 89, Wayne, are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. She died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Countryview Estates in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for Georgia A. McKibbon, 68, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
BLOOMFIELD — Graveside services for Evelyn Hammer, 98, Bloomfield, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Bloomfield City Cemetery in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate.
PLAINVIEW — Graveside memorial services for Cheryl Anderson, 71, Plainview, will be at a later date under the direction of Ashburn Funeral Home of Plainview.
NORFOLK — Services for Andrew McKinley, 27, Lincoln, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at the Bryan Medial Center in Lincoln.
TILDEN — Services for Lillie J. Shabram, 97, Tilden, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Tilden Faith United Methodist Church in Tilden. The Rev. Richard Chrisman will officiate. Burial will be in the Iowa Valley Cemetery in rural Newman Grove.
NORFOLK — Services for Donna M. Cox, 56, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Revs. David Kipp and Jacob Tuma will officiate. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Pierce.
NORFOLK — Services for Mardell R. Baumann, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
FREMONT — Services for Robert F. “Bob” Schueth, 85, Fremont, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.