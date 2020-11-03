You have permission to edit this article.
Norma Eckmann

BLOOMFIELD —  Private services for Norma Eckmann, 91, Bloomfield, will be Friday, Nov. 6, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Kruger will officiate with a public graveside service at 2:30 p.m. at the Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are suggested.

She died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

In other news

Donald Kisker

Donald Kisker

BUTTE — Memorial services for Donald Kisker, 89, Butte, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Butte. The Rev. Leif Hasskarl will officiate with burial at a later date in Riverview Cemetery in McCook.

Geraldelene Korbacher

Geraldelene Korbacher

LAUREL — Services for Geraldelene L. Korbacher, 91, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. She died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Doris Carson

Doris Carson

O’NEILL — Services for Doris Carson, 80, Lynch, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at the Assembly of God Church in O’Neill. Burial will be at 2 p.m. in the Scottville Cemetery. The Revs. Mike Durre and Joel Wentworth will officiate.

Eric Johnson

Eric Johnson

NIOBRARA — Private graveside services for Eric S. Johnson, 44, Central City, will be Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Riverview Cemetery in Niobrara. A public celebration of life will be at a later date.

Jerald Asche

Jerald Asche

COLUMBUS — Memorial services for Jerald M. “Harold” Asche, 63, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Christ Lutheran Church, 32392 122nd Ave., in Columbus. The Rev. Aaron Witt will officiate. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

Maedean Peters

Maedean Peters

NORFOLK — Services for Maedean Peters, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Chris Asbury will officiate with burial in the Clearwater Cemetery.

JoAnn Cody

JoAnn Cody

STANTON — Services for JoAnn Cody, 70, Stanton, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. She died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at her home in Stanton.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

