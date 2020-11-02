BLOOMFIELD — Services for Norma Eckmann, 91, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. She died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
NORFOLK — Services for Maedean Peters, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Chris Asbury will officiate with burial in the Clearwater Cemetery.
STANTON — Services for JoAnn Cody, 70, Stanton, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. She died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at her home in Stanton.
COLUMBUS — Memorial services for Jerald M. Asche, 63, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Christ Lutheran Church, 32392 122nd Ave., in Columbus. The Rev. Aaron Witt will officiate. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.
HARTINGTON — Services for Ronald L. “Papa” Pearson, 59, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. The Rev. Amanda Talley will officiate with burial at 2 p.m. Thursday in Salem, S.D.
NORFOLK — Services for Kathleen Brockman, 72, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. She died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Tabitha Journey House in Lincoln.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Rex A. Dowden, 91, Battle Creek, will be at a later date under the direction of Home for Funerals in Norfolk. No funeral is currently planned.
FORDYCE — Services for Gerry J. Hochstein, 84, Yankton, formerly of Fordyce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordyce. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate with burial in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Fordyce.
TILDEN — Graveside services for Keith Eggers, 74, Loveland, Colo., will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Tilden City Cemetery in Tilden. John Petersen will officiate.