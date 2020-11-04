You have permission to edit this article.
Norma Eckmann

BLOOMFIELD —  Private services for Norma Eckmann, 91, Bloomfield, will be Friday, Nov. 6, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Kruger will officiate with a public graveside service at 2:30 p.m. at Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are suggested.

She died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Norma I. Eckmann, daughter of Dorothy (Jensen) and Henry Brunken, was born on Feb. 9, 1929. She attended Bloomfield High School.

Norma married Gilbert Eckmann on June 22, 1947, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. Five children were born to them: Terry, Jan, Brad, Donna and Kevin. They lived in the Lindy and Bloomfield area throughout their life.

Norma was a housewife, helped on the farm, waitressed at Bogner’s Steakhouse, Devil’s Nest Bar and worked at Alderman’s Variety Store.

Norma enjoyed quilting, gardening and time with friends and family. She especially enjoyed spending time with family in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

Norma was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindy and St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield.

She is survived by children Terry (Peggy) of Bloomfield, Jan (Tex) Huxoll of David City, Brad (Connie) of Bloomfield, Donna (Keith) Nielsen of Bloomfield and Kevin (Kathy) of Bloomfield; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Karen (Brunken) Erickson of Adel, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Gilbert; her parents, Henry and Dorothy Brunken; a brother, Kenny Brunken; and a sister, Verna Zart.

