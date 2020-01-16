Norma Besmer

STANTON — Services for Norma A. Besmer, 94, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate with burial in the Stanton Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services Saturday at the church in Stanton.
She died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Stanton Health Center in Stanton.
Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary of Stanton is in charge of the arrangements.
1925-2020
Norma Albertina Besmer was born March 14, 1925, at Wisner, the daughter of Arthur and Wilhelmina (Koehler) Besmer. She was baptized at her parents’ home in Wisner and later was confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner.
In 1952, the family moved to a Stanton County farm where Norma worked on the farm with her parents until they moved to Stanton in 1963. Norma cared for her parents until her mother’s passing in June 1974 and her father’s passing in October 1982. She was employed at Stanton Nursing Home for 24 years in the kitchen and dietary department until she retired due to health problems.
She was a charter member of Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton.
Surviving Norma are her sister, Theresa Wegner of Stanton; two nephews, Ron and Jo Butterfield of Stanton and Alan Wegner and Deb Hepner of Stanton; two nieces, Marlene Butterfield of Stanton and Nancy and Troy Thompson of Bella Vista, Ark.; four great-nieces and -nephews and seven great-great-nieces and -nephews, Amy and Adam Donner of Bennington and Alex and Owen; Adam and Colleen Butterfield of Stanton and Ben, Joey, Bekah and Danny; Aric and Mary Butterfield of Wisner and Ada; Jake Thompson of Bella Vista, Ark.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Wilma Butterfield; her brothers-in-law, Elmer Butterfield and Ivan Wegner; and a nephew, Mark Wegner.
Music will be provided by organist Carol Whipple with the congregational singing “My Faith Looks Up To Thee,” “Rock of Ages” and “What A Friend We Have In Jesus.”
Pallbearers will be Al Wegner, Adam Butterfield, Aric Butterfield, Ben Butterfield, Joe Butterfield, Adam Donner, Troy Thompson, Jake Thompson, Grant Brockemeier and Gaylord Brockemeier.
Ron Butterfield and Marvin Kammerlander will be honorary pallbearers.
