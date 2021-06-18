You have permission to edit this article.
Norma Backstrom

WAYNE — Services for Norma L. Backstrom, 91, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 21, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Wakefield Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the church

She died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.

In other news

Leo Kalkowski

Leo Kalkowski

SPENCER — Services for Leo Kalkowski, 87, Lynch, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. He died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Niobrara Valley Hospital in Lynch.

Harlan Hult

Harlan Hult

WAUSA — Services for Harlan Hult, 89, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. He died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Emerson Steele

Emerson Steele

O’NEILL — Services for Emerson Steele, 79, O’Neill, will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Paul Harder will officiate.

Frances Draeger

Frances Draeger

PIERCE — Services for Frances M. Draeger, 91, Verdigre, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Wesley Curtis

Wesley Curtis

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Wesley E. “Wes” Curtis, 84, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 21, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Marin…

Patricia Coil

Patricia Coil

NEWMAN GROVE — A celebration of life for Patricia A. Coil, 84, Newman Grove, will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Levander Funeral Home in Newman Grove.

Marlene Hoffman

Marlene Hoffman

FREMONT — Services for Marlene L. Hoffman, 86, Fremont, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Darlene Hrouda

Darlene Hrouda

CLARKSON — Services for Darlene Hrouda, 81, Stanton, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Laura Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Clarkson National Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

