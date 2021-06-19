Norma Backstrom

WAYNE — Services for Norma L. Backstrom, 91, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 21, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. The Rev. Deb Valentine will officiate. Burial will be in Wakefield Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the church with the family present.
She died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to Wayne Senior Center and Our Savior Lutheran Church Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America.
1930-2021
Norma Lee Backstrom was born May 19, 1930, on a farm near Concord to John and Lozetta (Monk) Erwin. She graduated from Concord High School and attended Wayne State College.
Norma married Dean Backstrom on Nov. 5, 1950, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Concord. The couple made their home in Wayne. She was employed at the First National Bank in Wayne for many years. She assisted at the Wayne Senior Center.
Norma was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church. She enjoyed Bible studies, playing bridge and traveling.
Norma is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Terry) Lind of Louisville, Colo.; a son, Jeff (Wanda) Backstrom of Concordia, Kan; a grandson, Beau (Ana) Backstrom of Big Sky, Mont; a granddaughter, Mallory (Connor) Hulett of Beloit, Kan.; great-grandchildren Thomas Backstrom, Culver Hulett and Palmer Hulett; nieces and nephews.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Dean in 1997; six brothers and four sisters.