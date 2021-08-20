Norma Arkfeld

Services for Norma J. Milner Arkfeld, 78, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home in Lawrence, Kan. Burial will be in Eudora Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services.
1943-2021
Norma Joy Milner Arkfeld, after numerous previously exaggerated rumors of her demise, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2021.
Joy was born the ninth of 10 children on June 28, 1943, in Belleville, Kan., to Archie and Anona (Owen) Milner and was the only one of her siblings who graduated from high school.
Despite lacking indoor plumbing until she was seven, Joy raised three children in a comfortable middle class life (at times single-handedly) working two full-time jobs and waitressing on the weekends.
Having only completed several hours of community college, Joy would rise to head the accounting department of a regional grocery distributor and to be the first women in the male-dominated office of regional purchasing, where she insisted, by virtue of her work, to be treated equally.
In the mid-1990s, Joy reinvented herself, doing door-to-door sales and eventually became co-owner of the Topeka branch of Aerus Electrolux with her loving and faithful spouse, Phil Arkfeld.
Joy was insistent on charting her own course in every facet of life, despite and perhaps as a result of being told that she could or should not. She was inviting and inclusive and would turn over her house to accommodate any number of friends or family who might show up at her door, but did not suffer fools gladly. She coordinated brutal vacation schedules, could muster resources both meager and great to accomplish impressive things, was dauntless in her determination and was hell on wheels. More than a few deer and turnpike arms have her name on them.
Despite a medical establishment that insisted it was all in her head, Joy, in the face of a number crippling arthritis-related diseases, rallied all her strength to wring every bit of experience and adventure from life.
Just as with poverty, the male dominated office, the turn-pike arm or the unfortunate yard worker at the local lumber yard who asked to speak to her spouse, Joy would not back down.
Joy married Larry Timkar in 1961, and the two share three children, Kirsten, Sonja and Erich. They divorced.
Joy married her spouse, Phil, after impressing him with her driving on Dec. 13, 1997, and the two lived on their property in Berryton, Kan., for about 20 years until Joy’s passing.
Joy is survived by her spouse, Phil; her sister, Barbara Lewellyn of Belleville, Kan.; as well as five children: three by birth, Kirsten Moreland, Sonja Owen and Erich Timkar, and two by marriage, Andy Arkfeld and Misty Green. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and Reggie-Jake and Mr Kitty.
An open house at 1646 Massachusetts St. in Lawrence will follow the burial.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the Arthritis Foundation, sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be sent at www.rumsey-yost.com.