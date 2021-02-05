You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast
Nebraska and southwest Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Norlin Dobias

STUART — Services for Norlin Dobias, 63, Stuart, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Seger Funeral Home in Stuart.

Viistation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, at the funeral home with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

He died Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Select Speciality Hospital in Omaha.

Tags

In other news

Alphonse Wiepen

Alphonse Wiepen

HARTINGTON — Services for Alphonse H. Wiepen, 94, Coleridge, formerly of St. Helena, are pending Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.

James Kirby

James Kirby

BATTLE CREEK — Services for James “Phil” Kirby, 91, Battle Creek, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at his residence in Battle Creek.

Arlene Mather

Arlene Mather

CLEARWATER — Services for Arlene E. Mather, 93, Norfolk, formally of Clearwater, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Clearwater. The Rev. Daniel Feusse will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Jewell Nelson

Jewell Nelson

LAUREL — Graveside services for Jewell G. Nelson, 88, Laurel, will be in the spring of 2021. Inurnment will be in the Maskell Cemetery in Maskell. She died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Gene Fredrickson

Gene Fredrickson

WAYNE — Services for Gene L. “Swede” Fredrickson, 88, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Military rites will be conducted. Burial will be in Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wayne.

Norlin Dobias

Norlin Dobias

STUART — Services for Norlin Dobias, 63, Stuart, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Seger Funeral Home in Stuart.

Jewell Nelson

Jewell Nelson

LAUREL — Services for Jewell G. Nelson, 88, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. She died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Walter Roenfeldt

Walter Roenfeldt

STANTON — Services for Walter Roenfeldt, 90, Stanton, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. He died Wednesday Feb. 3, 2021, at Stanton Health Center in Stanton.

Arlene Mather

Arlene Mather

CLEARWATER — Services for Arlene E. Mather, 93, Norfolk, formally of Clearwater, are pending at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara